SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.1 %

TEL stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.