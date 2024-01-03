SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.