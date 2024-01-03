Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Sysco has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

