Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 222,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Target were worth $157,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

