Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

