Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 54,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

