Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 150,799 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,799 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SunOpta by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STKL. DA Davidson started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.