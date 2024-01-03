Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 56,942 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 110.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $542.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.85. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Solo Brands

About Solo Brands

(Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.