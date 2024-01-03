Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 1,879 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.