Tectonic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $410,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,080,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

