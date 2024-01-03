Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 46.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 115,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.