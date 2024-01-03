Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 892,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after buying an additional 87,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Performance

SNBR opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $316.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $472.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNBR

About Sleep Number

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.