Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after buying an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,217,000 after buying an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after buying an additional 109,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

