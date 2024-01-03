Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in HP by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

