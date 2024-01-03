Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

