Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

