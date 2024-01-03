Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

