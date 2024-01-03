Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,289,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $341,177.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,787,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,984. Corporate insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

