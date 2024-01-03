Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $544.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

