Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WIRE. CJS Securities began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE stock opened at $215.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.69. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

