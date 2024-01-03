Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 734 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

