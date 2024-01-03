Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 108,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

