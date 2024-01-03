Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

