Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,828,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,506. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

