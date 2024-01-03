Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 4,876 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

