Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

