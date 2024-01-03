Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the period.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,812 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,812 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,585,000 shares of company stock worth $64,997,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $846.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

