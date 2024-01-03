TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Trading Up 0.1%

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.62 and last traded at $135.98. Approximately 256,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29,615% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.79.
TFI International Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.67.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.