The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Allstate were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Allstate by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

