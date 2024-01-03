The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

BA opened at $251.79 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.82. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

