The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 69.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 960,968 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 566,514 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 198,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

