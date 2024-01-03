The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $345.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.60.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

