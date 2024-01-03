The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Update

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $304.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $86.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In other news, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 64,196 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $90,516.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,047,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 472,370 shares of company stock valued at $719,772 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC lifted its stake in Honest by 0.5% during the second quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honest by 25.1% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 1,169,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honest by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Honest by 34.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 711,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

