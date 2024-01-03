The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6,043.4% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

