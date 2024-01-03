The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 292,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $191.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

