Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Thryv by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Thryv had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 436,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,822.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

