TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

