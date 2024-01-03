TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,802,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $184,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

