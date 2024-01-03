TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 801 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $539.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

