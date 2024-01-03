Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

