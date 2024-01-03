Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

