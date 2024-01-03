U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SKYX Platforms worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 562.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 145.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 582,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 518.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

SKYX opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 246.23% and a negative net margin of 88.29%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

