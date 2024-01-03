U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 328,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 89,768 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

