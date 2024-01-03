U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $153,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.
Enovix Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENVX opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $23.90.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.