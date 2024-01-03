U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 754,175 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 408,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $501.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

