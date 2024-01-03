U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,780 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

