U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOCT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

