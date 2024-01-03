U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day moving average is $202.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $176.69 and a 52-week high of $221.56. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

