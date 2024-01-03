U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 139,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 82,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares in the company, valued at $48,923,241.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,923,241.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.14%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

