Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $486.61 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.